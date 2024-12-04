Deserving Meridian Dad Receives Special Christmas Surprise

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Kay wrote us an incredible letter about her son, Jack, who's retired military and is currently a fire fighter. He's also a dad of two incredible kids. Earlier this year, he discovered when they weren't with him they were in an environment that wasn't ideal for their well being he decided to fight for full custody.

It was a pretty drawn out process, but now his son and daughter will be with him and his loving girlfriend full time and they're looking forward to spending the holidays together. Unfortunately, as most legal battles are, the process was also costly and the timing couldn't have been worse with the holidays right around the corner.

He's sold some of his belongings to try to recoup the costs, but it hasn't been easy. Kay's so incredibly proud of what her son did this year and wants her grandkids to see how awesome their dad for giving them a safe place to call home and not letting struggles stop him from smiling and being there for them.

We think a dad and first responder like that is incredibly worthy of receiving a little extra help to make this a special holiday, so we loaded Holly and Andy into the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery Sleigh and sent them out to Meridian with the surprise.

Click play below to hear Kay tell us about her son and how shocked Jack was to find us at his door!

