Young Dad Bravely Beats Cancer, Receives Christmas Wish Surprise

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Our final wish of 2024 came from Brianne, who wrote to us about her brother, Randy. Last year, Randy quietly battled cancer. Brianne tells us that Randy's someone who's always incredibly positive and doesn't share his struggles or worries. In fact, he was so concerned about his family worrying about him after he was diagnosed that he kept the circle of people who knew he had cancer very, very small.

After going through treatment, Randy's now cancer free and working his way through a bucket list of things that he's wanted to do, like running a half marathon. While he always has a smile on his face, Brianne knows that her brother's cancer journey hit the family hard financially. He's the provider for his family and was at one point working two jobs while battling cancer. It wasn't enough to keep up with the bills that were piling up.

That means there's not a lot left over for this young dad and his beautiful wife to put presents under the tree for their little girls this year. Brianne was hoping that we could help so that Randy could receive the same love and care that he gives others.

We said absolutely and sent the elves out in the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh one last time in 2024!

Click play to hear Brianne tell us about her brave brother and how grateful Randy was to have us crash his workday with a Christmas surprise.

