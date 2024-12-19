Newly Single Mom Receives Christmas Wish to Make Christmas Epic For Kids

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

We caught up with Cami for Christmas Wish #14. She tells us that her best friend, Danene went through a major life change this year. Danene was married to her high school sweetheart, but the two of them ended up separating and eventually divorced.

While her parents opened their home to Danene and her three kids, the transition into the role as a single mom has been challenging. She was a stay-at-home mom while she was married, but has since rejoined the workforce to try to provide all the things her kids need to be healthy and happy. It's been a big adjustment to work full time and still be present as a parent.

Cami tells us that Danene's the best mom she knows and says that she would do anything and everything to put a smile on her kids' faces. Cami knows that Danene doesn't have a lot of extra funds to make this Christmas memorable for her kids, who are all under 10 years-old. She was hoping that maybe we could give Danene a little hand up so she could put together some Christmas magic for her family.

We were thrilled to make it happen! Tap play to hear Cami tell us about Danene's big life change and how surprised Danene was to find us at her new workplace!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.