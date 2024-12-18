Daughter Surprises Her Hardworking Mom with an Incredible Christmas Wish

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

It's always tough to surprise someone who knows our phone number, but when we got Semarah's letter about her mom, Rebecca, we knew we were ready for the challenge. About a month ago, Rebecca won a Smoky Mountain gift certificate during the LITE Lunch. She was so bubbly and positive that we would've never known what she was up against at home.

Semarah tells us that he mom is a single mom, who's full time job is barely enough to meet her families basic needs. There's not a lot of wiggle room for things like the air conditioning breaking, half the outlets in the home not working and kitchen cabinets falling apart. These are all things that have happened at their home in Nyssa this year.

On top of that, Semarah's little brother lives with some pretty serious medical conditions. That means Rebecca's constantly driving into the Boise area for doctor's appointments and paying for his medications. Now this year? She's been diagnosed with some of her own health problems and the bills are starting to pile up quickly.

Semarah said that her mom is one of the most selfless people she knows and it breaks her heart to know what a toll their situation is taking on her mentally. She just graduated earlier this year and is working to help mom out where she can, but she wanted to do more for her mom who's done so much for her.

So we loaded up the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and drove across state lines to surprise one of our favorite listeners! Click play to hear Semarah tell us about her mom and how surprised Rebecca was to hear from us again.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.