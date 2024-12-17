Single Mom Battling Cancer Gets Big Christmas Wish Surprise

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

On the 12th day of Christmas Wish, we talked to Jennifer who sent us a note about her daughter, Jasmine. Jasmine has been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer where tumors form in a patient's bones or soft tissue. In September, she found out that she's Stage 3 and the cancer is in her spine, pelvic bone and hip bone. Due to the nature of the cancer, she's had to seek treatment outside the Treasure Valley and is now commuting back and forth to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Those travel expenses aren't covered, so as you can imagine on top of the medical bills that Jasmine's facing, she's also having to spend quite a bit of money on gas, lodging and is putting wear and tear on her vehicle. Jennifer says that her daughter is the strongest person she knows.

On top of her health battle, Jasmine's also a single mom with three kids under 10 who are the center of her world. Even though it's hard on days where she's not feeling well, she manages to work a full-time job that she can provide food and shelter for her kids.

Jennifer knew that there's no money for Christmas this year because of the struggles that Jasmine's facing. We shared her story with one of our angel donors, that decided to adopt Jasmine and the kids to add some hope to their holiday season.

Tap to hear Jennifer tell us about Jasmine's cancer battle and how surprised Jasmine was to find out that a family wanted to take care of hers!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.