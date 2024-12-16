Grateful Daughter Surprises Mom With Incredible Christmas Wish

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

We kicked off Week #3 of Christmas Wish by talking to Penny, who wanted her mom, Nancy, to know how much she looks up to her. A few years ago, Nancy had the courage to leave a relationship that was no longer safe for her or her kids. Ever since, she's been working non-stop as a single mom to provide for four of her five kids that still live at home.

That's proven to not be easy. Between job loss and a less than reliable vehicle, it's been hard for Nancy to get ahead. The one bright spot? Her kids just got accepted to Idaho Arts where they've really started thrive and feel safe. Unfortunately, the bus stop is nowhere near Nancy's home, so she's doing whatever she can to keep that car running and fill up the gas tank to drive them to the bus stop.

Penny knows her mom would do just about anything for her kids and just wanted to make sure that her mom and siblings get to have a special Christmas during a time that's been so difficult. We were happy to share her story with one of our angel families that gathered up some things to help Nancy make it happen.

Click play to hear Penny tell us about her mom and how stunned Nancy was to find the elves from LITE-FM and Pioneer Federal Credit Union at her door!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.