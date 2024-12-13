Eagle Business Blesses Devoted Husband & Dad With Amazing Christmas Wish

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

We wrapped up Week #2 of Christmas Wish by going to meet Jeff. His wife, Rachel, wrote us a beautiful letter about how much he's shouldering for the family. About a year ago, she developed some health issues that has made it impossible for her to continue working. What was a two income family, suddenly became a one income family and Jeff didn't hesitate to pick up extra hours to support Rachel and his step-daughter.

While Rachel's working through the process of getting disability, money's before tight for the family even though Jeff's working 14 or more hours a day, six days a week. He faces every day with a smile letting Rachel know that everything will be alright, but she's watched him make so many sacrifices to stay as on top of the bills as he can.

The family's feeling the pinch even more after Jeff's mom broke her arm and then her hip a few weeks later. Now the couple's moving in order to find a home that's comfortable for them, their daughter and Jeff's mom.

Both Rachel and Jeff are veterans, so it's hard to ask for help but for all the care he's given her physically, mentally and financially, Rachel wanted to do something for her husband for once. We were so touched by the story that we reached out to our friend Wendi and her co-workers at Bailey Engineering to see if they could help us put together a surprise for Jeff. WOW, did they deliver!

Click play to hear Rachel tell us about her incredible husband and how overwhelmed Jeff was by this act of kindness from Bailey Engineering!

