Caldwell Family Facing Tough Cancer Journey Receives Uplifting Christmas Surprise

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Robin wrote to us about her sister-in-law, Ilene, who has done an incredible job of raising her grandsons on her own while balancing a part-time job driving a bus for the Caldwell Transportation Company. The family got some unexpected news right before Thanksgiving. One of the twin boys was diagnosed with State 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

The family is facing the cancer battle with their heads up and are faithful in the treatment plan that Logan's on, but it means driving from Caldwell to Boise for chemo almost every single day. In order to make sure her grandson gets to treatment, Ilene's had to step away from work.

Since it's a part-time job, she has no paid leave and now there's no income coming into the home. Robin knew that anything we could do to make the holidays a little brighter for the family as they navigate this uncertain past would mean so much to Ilene. So we piled our elves in the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery sleigh to make it happen!

Click play to listen to Robin tell us about how the family is sticking together through this aggressive cancer battle and how surprised Ilene was when we dropped off some Christmas Cheer!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2023 Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2023! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart