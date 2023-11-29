LITE-FM’s Christmas Wish Grants Heartwarming Surprise to Inspirational Woman Battling Cancer

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Adam wrote to us about his amazing co-worker, Lynette. The two of them have been working a construction job for the new St. Luke’s Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine building going up at Farivew and 27th. He told us that her upbeat attitude and sense of humor keeps the crew laughing, even when the day seems to drag on forever.

What wows him the most about her overall aura is the fact that Lynette has been battling aggressive melanoma and basal cell carcinoma. Her attitude is exactly the opposite of what you’d expect from someone with her condition. Even through treatment, Lynette has continued to show up for work every single day so that she could continue to provide for her two daughters.

Adam and his co-workers knew that with medical bills piling up, Christmas would be tight for Lynette this year and he asked if we could do something to show Lynette how much of an inspiration she’s been to everyone who her life touches.

We were happy to do it! Our delivery elves, Holly and Mike, piled into the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and went to surprise her at work!

Click play below to hear Adam tell us about Lynette and what happened when we showed up at their construction site!

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

