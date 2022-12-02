LITE-FM Brings Much Needed Christmas Joy to Payette Mom With Chronic Illness

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

We love all of our Christmas Wish elves, but grandmas are exceptionally good at the job. They love to dote on their grandkids and that's exactly what Janey did when she introduced us to her granddaughter, Autumn.

Autumn is dealing with some pretty serious health issues that her doctors haven't successfully gotten under control. She wants to work to support her kids and anytime her body lets her, she does. Unfortunately, every time she gets back on her feet, her health issues start to flare up and she has to stop working again. It's been a pretty vicious cycle for more than three years.

Her doctors are optimistic that a major surgery sometime early next year could be the answer, but in the meantime expenses just keep piling up. Janey knows that her granddaughter just wants to provide for her kids and be present for them. She told us that Autumn's a fantastic mom and one of the strongest, most determined people she knows.

She was hoping that we could put together a Christmas Wish for Autumn to keep her above water and provide a special Christmas for her three kids. We were happy to do it! Brittiany loaded up the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and headed out to Payette to make it happen.

Click play to hear Janey tell us about her granddaughter and how surprised Autumn was to see us at her door!

