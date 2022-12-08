LITE-FM Surprises Hard Working Boise Dad With Much Need Helping Hand

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Jasmine wrote us a letter about her husband James and shared how tough times are for the couple right now. They have four beautiful children. One of them has some medical needs that required more attention than either parent could give them while working full time. So they sat down and decided that Jasmine would quit her job to be there for their son.

James turned around and picked up a second job to try to keep the family and their finances above water, but the long hours and multiple jobs still don't seem to be enough to cover the bills. Living paycheck to paycheck, there was really no time or money for an issue with their vehicles. Unfortunately, James got a flat tire that couldn't be patched and while borrowing Jasmine's car, he discovered it had a pretty bad oil leak.

Brittiany Graham, Townsquare Media Brittiany Graham, Townsquare Media loading...

With the car issues, they went from maybe there will be a little bit of money for Christmas to there's no money for Christmas in the blink of an eye. Jasmine knows her husband is completely overwhelmed but puts on a brave face for her and the kids every day. She asked us to do something to let James know how much his family appreciates his sacrifices.

With some help from Pioneer Federal Credit Union and their relationship with Meineke, a generous donation from Westside Pizza and help from listeners like you, we were able to surprise James at work!

Click play to hear Jasmine tell us about her hubby and how excited James's co-workers were for him when we crashed their workday!

A Christmas Wish for James - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Jams - Pt 2

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2022 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to make a donation, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

