LITE-FM Helps Meridian Mom Delivering for GrubHub Provide Christmas for Her Teens

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Sara sent us a letter about her sister, Deana. Deana's a single mom who will do absolutely anything for her two special needs teenagers. That includes homeschooling her daughter who has immune deficiency challenges and has had 33 surgeries in her lifetime. Her medical care includes many trips to specialists in Salt Lake City. She also makes sure her son gets to his appointments here in the Treasure Valley.

Caring for the kids is almost a full-time job itself and it makes working a regular 9 to 5 job difficult, so when Deana's delivering for GrubHub to earn some money when she can but know that the money she's making won't be enough to provide her kids with a Christmas this year.

Sara sees how hard her sister is working and asked us to give her a little assurance that a nice Christmas could be possible this year. We said "absolutely," sent Brittiany out in the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh and made it happen!

Click play to hear Sara tell us about Deana's challenging year and how surprised Deana was to find us at her door.

A Christmas Wish for Deana - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Deana - Pt 2

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2022 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to make a donation, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

