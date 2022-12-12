LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Michelle wrote to us about her daughter, Gabriella. Gabriella's been an amazing single mom to her 12-year-old daughter. She's spent the last few years building her own lash business and it wasn't easy. At one point, she was balancing beauty school, lashing her first clients in her living room and being a mom. She's now inspiring other women to do the same by offering one on one training.

Being a single mom isn't easy. Being a small business owner isn't easy. But Gabriella's always up for a challenge and was presented with the opportunity to take charge of another one. Earlier this year, she found out that three of her daughter's teenage cousins were about to become homeless while their mom was facing some rough times.

attachment-christmas_wish_slider1 loading...

She couldn't let that happen and ended up inviting the girls to come live with her. It was an easy decision, but financially it's been a struggle going from having two mouths to feed to give. Michelle was so proud of what her daughter did that she reached out to us to see if we could help put some gifts under the tree and make sure there was enough food on their table on Christmas Day.

Holly, the elf who reads through all of our Christmas Wish nominations and sets up the deliveries, saw Gabriella's story and decided that she and her husband would adopt them this year! We sent Brittiany out in the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery Sleigh to drop off the goodies they picked out for her!

Click play to hear Michelle tells us about Gabriella's incredibly selfless act and her reaction to finding us at her door.

A Christmas Wish for Gabriella - Pt 1

A Christmas Wish for Gabriella - Pt 2

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2022 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to make a donation, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

KEEP READING: Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022 Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look forward to in 2022!

7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss In 2022 From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year!