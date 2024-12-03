Hard Working Nursing Assistant Surprised With Christmas Wish at St. Luke’s

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Shianne wrote to us about her friend, Shyla. The two of them work together in an incredibly rewarding field. They're both CNAs at St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Boise. As you would expect, anyone in that field has to have a big heart.

That's why it's been hard for Shianne to sit back and watch her friend struggle. Earlier this year, Shyla's husband lost his job. As a mom of four, she immediately jumped into action to help keep the family afloat. She had been working part time, but picked up more hours and is pretty much working full time between two jobs.

While she's not working, she's driving her very active kids to their activities. Shianne told us that Shyla's never one to ask for help, but did express that she's feeling a bit like the holidays are going to be a burden this year while her family navigates their current situation. For as much joy that Shyla brings into the lives of their patients at St. Luke's, Shianne thought someone with that big of a heart could use a little extra help to keep the holidays bright.

We totally agree! That's why we loaded up our delivery elves, Andy and Holly, and sent them to crash Shyla's workday with some good news!

Click play below to hear Shianne tell us about her friend and what happened when we showed up at the hospital!

