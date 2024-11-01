Jaw-Dropping Idaho Christmas Light Display Has A New Home In 2024

When the unique Christmas lights display rolled into Boise for the very first time in 2020, it quickly found itself in the mix with some of Idaho’s longest running light shows. Now after four years, it’s outgrown its original Treasure Valley location.

If your commute takes you past Expo Idaho, this is usually the time of the year where you’d see crews hard at work constructing tunnels, arches, towering trees and characters that would eventually become the jaw-dropping, drive-thru Christmas experience “Christmas in Color.” This year? Nothing. The parking lot looked pretty barren on Halloween.

Losing “Christmas in Color” would be a huge gut punch to the Treasure Valley, since it was the one Christmas lights experience you could enjoy without piling on layers, stuffing hand warmers in your gloves and wondering if your eyes were actually frozen as you looked at the lights. So what gives?

Christmas in Color WILL Return to Idaho in a New Location

Well, we’ve got good news! Boise is still on the list of four cities/six locations across America that get to marvel at this unique light show, however you won’t find it in the same place in 2024. Christmas in Color is relocating to a parking lot that doesn’t see much action after September. This year, you’ll find millions of lights twinkling in the parking lot at Roaring Springs.

Organizers say there are some qualities that Roaring Springs brings to the table that will make their display even better for its return trip to Idaho. First of all, it’s centrally located at the I-84 and Meridian Road exit, making it a quick trip not just for people living in Boise but people making the drive from Nampa, Caldwell and Kuna, too.

Roaring Springs’ recently expanded parking lot also allows Christmas in Color to DOUBLE the length of the display. You know what that means, right? More interactive tunnels. More oversized LED trees. More leaping arches. More four foot snowflakes. More singing characters and a longer soundtrack to guide you through the festive fun! Previous versions of the show lasted about 30-40 minutes.

And you get to enjoy all of that from your toasty warm vehicle with the heated seats that you sprung for!

When Does Christmas in Color Open?

According to Roaring Springs, this year’s display will run Friday, November 15 through Saturday, January 4. Tickets need to be purchased ahead of your arrival and you can get them HERE.

They’ll be $35 this year. If you want to really impress the kids, you can upgrade to a “party pack” that has some fun toys for the family. In the past, party packs have contained everything from light-up wands to 3D glasses (similar to the diffraction glasses at Winter Garden aGlow) to light-up necklaces.

