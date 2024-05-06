9 More Big Brands That Are Closing California Stores in 2024

When you look at the most recent data from the United States Census Bureau, there’s no disputing it. California is the most populated state in the country, by a margin of over 10 million residents. With a population so large, you’re bound to find more businesses serving communities in the Golden State than elsewhere in the country.

When it comes to businesses from restaurants and grocery stores to clothing stores and hotels, California has more to lose based on sheer volume alone. That’s why when a business announces bankruptcy or a planned reduction in locations, California is often among the states closing the most stores. We’ve already seen that as Rite-Aid and other brands try to right the ship.

Earlier this year, we shared a list of 9 Big Brands That Are Closing California Stores in 2024. Since we published that list in mid-February, several of those brands have announced more closures. Rite-Aid announced they’ll shutter at least 20 more locations in California this year. Arkansas-based Walmart already closed locations in San Diego and El Cajon. Soon after they cut a third location in West Covina.

While underperformance is usually the main reason that companies cut locations in California, safety has sometimes played a factor. Both Denny’s and In-N-Out Burger said that issues like break-ins, property damage, theft and robberies played a role in their decision to close California locations.

Three months later, there are nine more businesses adding their name to the list of places closing some locations in California. Here’s a quick look at other well known brands that have closed brick-and-mortar locations this year or plan to in the near future.

