Football season, is that you?! The countdown to Boise State kicking off their final season in the Mountain West Conference is on and Bronco Nation can’t wait to see what’s in store.

The 2024 season still feels like a fever dream. With an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff format, Boise State finally got its seat at the table. While we wish we would’ve made it past Penn State, being at the Fiesta Bowl when a championship was a real possibility was surreal.

Especially for fans that remember how close #3 Boise State got to the BCS Championship game before Kyle Brotzman missed two critical field goals in their showdown with Nevada in 2010.

Going into the 2025 season, the Broncos will see what they can do without their brightest star Ashton Jeanty, who’s already making a name for himself in the NFL preseason. While Jeanty was definitely a standout, analysts still see big things ahead for Boise State.

Stacy Revere, Getty Images Stacy Revere, Getty Images loading...

Dependable quarterback Maddux Madsen is back and has found himself on all sorts of pre-season watch lists including ones for the Manning Award, Maxwell Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

A number of other players including Ty Benefield, Latrell Caples, Kage Casey and Sire Gaines are also on preseason watchlists.

Chris Coduto/Getty Images Loren Orr, Getty Images loading...

Even with the changes to how the College Football Playoff committee will award first round byes in this year’s showdown, Boise State’s expected to be among the last 12 teams standing again. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both predict them to play in the first round.

Bonaguara has them playing at Georgia, while Schlabach has them playing at Ohio State.

But of course, a lot of that depends on the Broncos doing their job during the regular season AND winning their final Mountain West championship.

We asked ChatGPT to predict the final score for each of Boise State’s regular season games and the conference championship. The powerful AI chatbot predicts Boise State will go 11-1 in the regular season and host the conference championship game again this year.

Here’s a look at the game by game breakdown. The only game it predicts us to lose is the same one that even the most seasoned analysts predict will be Boise State’s only loss.

ChatGPT Predicts Boise State to Go 12-1 in Final Year in Mountain West We asked ChatGPT to predict the score of each of Boise State's regular season games and the Mountain West Championship before the 2025 season kicks off. Here's what the AI gave us in return! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

