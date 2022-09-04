Boise State Football Rallies Late In Loss To Beavers [Photos]

Boise State Football opened up the 2022 season with a disappointing loss to Oregon State Saturday night. Bronco Nation will now have to determine the team's starting quarterback. Four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier was benched after committing three turnovers in the first half of the game.

Redshirt freshman Taylen Green scrambled and was responsible for most of the team's offensive production. The Boise media and fans will not debate who should be the starting quarterback against New Mexico this Friday. Fans took to social media alternating between being pro Green or pro Bachmeier.

The last time the team had a quarterback issue was during the Brett Rypien / Montell Cozart days. This year's 'battle' will be a little different since the offensive coordinator Coach Plough has been heavily criticized by the fans.

Despite off-season promises, the Broncos were not prepared for a team that showed up ready to play. How bad was it? Last year, Oregon State had one of the worst defenses in college football. The Beaver's defense exposed another weak effort by the Bronco's offensive line.

Coach Avalos will have to rally his team as it hits the road against a tough University of New Mexico team that continues to improve from last year. You can see how what happened last year here. It is imperative that the Broncos win convincingly in hopes of attracting a large fan base for their home opener against UT Martin.

The university has not released any information on how many tickets the team has sold for individual games or season tickets. Last year, the team reported that the athletic department lost money due to the pandemic.

Check out the game photos here.

Boise State Football Takes On Oregon State Photos Broncos Struggle Against the Beavers

