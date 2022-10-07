Boise State Football Prepares To Play Fresno Saturday Night

Boise State Football Prepares To Play Fresno Saturday Night

Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images

What difference a week makes for the Boise State Bronco Football team. A come-from-behind win that utilized only a limited number of offensive plays, and it seems like old times again in Bronco Nation. Speaking of old times, the Bronco's old rival Fresno State from their WAC comes to town this week for a Saturday night showdown at Albertsons Stadium.

This week is homecoming, and the Broncos are favored to beat a depleted Fresno team that lost to UConn last week. UConn is one of the worst teams in college football. We'll share with you five factors to look out for in an upcoming article; however, if the Broncos are to win, they must continue to develop an offensive rhythm under current offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

Most folks will look for the defense to give Coach Koetter's fledgling offense plenty of opportunities on Saturday night. That unit has continued to be the team's strength during this young season. According to the players, the crowd, last week's MVP, will give the team another significant advantage. Despite only holding roughly 36,000 fans at maximum capacity, the stadium is one of the loudest in college football.

Back to the offense, will Coach Koetter stay with one quarterback, or will we see more of the Bronco's second-string quarterback Sam Vidlak? Green was brilliant last week in leading the run-heavy comeback; however, the coaches praised Vidlak's ability to hit the deep ball. If the running game works like it did last week, it won't matter who is behind the center. However, if the running game is stopped, do the Broncos have a plan B?

We'll find out the answer Friday night on FS1 true believers.

15 Things You Should Never Do at a Boise State Home Game

Things that are a no-no to do in or around a Boise State game.

Things to Know About Boise State's Dirk Koetter

Boise State has a new Offensive Coordinator and he's no stranger to Boise. Here are a few things that you should know before Dirk Koetter takes over the offense this week!

10 Incredible Artists That Could Sell Out Boise State's Albertsons Stadium in 2023

It's been three long years since Garth Brooks sold out two nights on "The Blue" at Albertsons Stadium. We have no intel that the university is planning to host another concert in 2023, but thought it would be fun to play a game of "What If!"
Filed Under: Boise State Football, college football, Fresno State Football, Mountain West Football
Categories: Local News, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 107.9 LITE FM