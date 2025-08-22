As I’m sitting down to write this, parts of Idaho have been flirting with triple-digit heat for days. Right now, it feels almost impossible to imagine snow and ice blanketing the state. But if you believe in a bit of backyard folklore, you may just see a clue about just how harsh Idaho’s winter could be in your own yard.

That clue? A big ball of leaves high up in your trees. If you see a ball of leaves, you might think it’s a bird’s nest. While that’s not a bad guess, what you’re looking at was actually built by a squirrel.

According to Perky Pet, there’s more to that nest than just leaves. Squirrels will start gathering twigs that they can weave into the bottom of the nest. Then they’ll grab wet leaves and moss to sort of act like the glue that keeps it together. After the squirrel builds the frame, they’ll stuff it with more leaves to shelter themselves from the elements.

They may be hard to spot right now since the leaves haven’t turned those beautiful autumn colors and started to drop from trees yet, but momma squirrels have been giving their little ones nest building lessons since June. That way, the youngest squirrels will know how to make a toasty warm home once winter arrives.

While some nests pop up in mid-summer, the squirrels are most active building nests in the fall. Keep an eye on them when they show up in your yard. They could be a sign of just how brutal winter could be in Idaho.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the height of a squirrel’s nest in the tree can be an indication of both the temperature and snowfall that’s ahead. Nests high in the branches typically means chillier temps and heavier snowfall. If they’re closer to the ground, winter might not be so bad.

The other well-known guide, the Farmer’s Almanac has already released their outlook for Idaho’s 2025-2026 winter weather. They called out Idaho and Washington by name and said that we could experience some significant cold snaps mid-January and mid-February. Their experts also called for impressive snowfall totals in the Northwest.

Will it happen? We’ll have to wait and see! Keep an eye on those squirrel nests, as well as the habits of the squirrels in your neighborhood. Squirrels gathering and storing nuts early are said to be a sign of harsh winter. Bushier than normal tails on squirrels could be, too.