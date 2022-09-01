While growth in the Treasure Valley comes with plenty of growing pains, most of us can agree that one of the positive things about it is the ever-expanding food scene in and around Boise!

Facebook/Bittercreek Alehouse Facebook/Bittercreek Alehouse loading...

Whether you’re craving pizza, burgers, seafood or fine dining, it’s easy to track down the top-rated Treasure Valley restaurants on sites like Yelp or Trip Advisor. The only drawback to doing that? Often, their reviews come from out-of-towners that don’t appreciate the special connection that restaurants have with the community.

That’s why OpenTable set out to put together a list of the best “Neighborhood Gems.” Their list of the best “Neighborhood Gems” highlights restaurants that have high reviews not just for their food, but also add to the character of their neighborhoods and offer exceptional hospitality.

Get our free mobile app

Last September, they released a list of the 100 Best “Neighborhood Gems in America” and sadly, Idaho was completely left off the list. We’d love to demand a recount, but when you have 19,000 restaurants in America to choose from, we can totally understand how a state may be left out. That said, OpenTable does compile a list of “Neighborhood Gems” specifically for individuals around the United States, including Boise.

When they put the list for our area together, these were the 10 restaurants that came out on top!

These 10 Boise Area Restaurants Were Just Distinguished as the Best "Neighborhood Gems" Based on reviews OpenTable users have left, these 10 restaurants are the Boise Area's best "Neighborhood Gems" in 2022.

KEEP READING: 7 Treasure Valley Hole In the Wall Restaurants with Exceptional Food