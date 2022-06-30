Boise Named One Of Best Cities For Fourth Of July In The Country

The 4th of July is just around the corner and residents of the Treasure Valley don't have to go far to find some of the best celebrations in the country. In fact, they don't have to go anywhere at all.

Very few cities in the Northwest, or North for that matter, made the Top 100. However, Boise can proudly not only say it made the Top 100, but the Top 50, according to WalletHub.

How did they determine what cities are "best?" Fair question, "best" can be subjective; however, the folks at WalletHub had a great system in place to make these rankings. They compared cities on how they balance holiday cost and fun. Their data set used 21 key metrics ranging from average beer and wine prices to how long fireworks shows last to the weather on the Fourth of July. All important metrics and I think it creates a very fair list.

Now that we know how the list was made and determined, let's check out the Top 50 cities in the United States for 4th of July celebrations.

