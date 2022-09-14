It’s that time of year! The Boise Firefighter Calendars for 2023 are officially on sale and the photos feature all of the fire and heat you’d expect from Boise’s heroes. The calendar benefits the Boise Fire Community Assistance Fund and according to their official site, all of the proceeds are “dedicated to the serve, support, and education of any member of the greater Boise community who is underprivileged, the victim of sickness and/or tragedy, disabled, homeless or in need.”

Now, sure the calendar is for 2023 and there’s plenty of eye candy for you to look at… but you’ll also want to remember to set an alert for Thursday, November 3; especially if you’re loving what you see in the calendar. November 3rd is the date of the Fireman Fashion Show that they’re calling ‘Night on Fire.’ Sure, it’s two months away but it’s never too early to start planning, right? I mean, that’s the whole reason people love calendars, especially the Boise Firefighter Calendar.

It keeps you organized, you’ll know what day of the week a certain date is, and you’ll always have somewhere to mark important dates like November 3. It’s a win-win for everyone! The best part is you’re helping the community with your support. You can purchase your calendar for $25 here.

Let’s look at some of the best from our Boise firefighters including the time they posed with the cutest animals in the Treasure Valley.

Boise Firefighters Drop Fiery New 2023 Calendar! Our Boise Firefighters are looking steamy in the new 2023 calendar! Check out some of the photos you'll see in this year's2023 as well as photos from years passed!

