Boise Fire Department Is Looking For New Recruits!

The Boise Fire Department is looking for you! Yesterday, Boise Fire Department shared on their social media pages that they are looking for recruits to apply.

This means hopeful recruits have roughly around 2 months to go before the deadline arrives for the written exam payment. But what does it take to be a firefighter? The City of Boise’s website has a strength and conditioning program on their site from the Los Angeles Fire Department and includes several workouts that aim to assist with the following:

Fireground operations

Lifting objects such as a hose, ladder, or patients

Lifting equipment or patients from the ground

Stepping into the cab of a fire engine, stepping onto a tailboard, climbing stairs

Forcible entry, rescue, ceiling breach

Raising a ladder

Advancing a hose line from the prone position

Pulling a body over a parapet (the low wall along the edges of roofs, balconies, and bridges)

Pulling a body up a ladder

Raising a ladder halyard

Equipment manipulation

According to their site, the City of Boise says the Entry-Level Firefighter written exam is $30. Do you think you have what it takes? You can apply here. August 31st is the deadline for the app and exam payment with September 30th being the deadline for scheduling your written exam. Once you make it, you’ll be off to the academy starting January 9, 2023.

Now, you can’t talk about Boise Firefighters without talking about their spicy calendars! And who knows? Once you finish all of that physical training, perhaps you’ll be featured in next year’s calendar?

Hard Proof That Boise Firefighters Are The Hottest To help raise money for the Community Assistance Fund, Boise Firefighters Local 149 is releasing a steamy 2022 calendar!

Is 2022 On Its Way to the Worst Fire Season in Idaho? Here's a list of five things we absolutely hate about Idaho's fire seasons: