Boise Firefighters Are Too Hot to Handle in New 2022 Calendar

The Boise Fire Fighters Local 149 Community Assistance Fund is raising money by selling limited edition 2022 calendars that people can feast their eyes on throughout the year! According to the Boise Fire Community Assistance Fund website, their mission is to "support and education of any member of the greater Boise community who is underprivileged, the victim of sickness and/or tragedy, disabled, homeless or in need."

Barb Bergeson Studio Gallery generously donated their photography services to our Boise firefighters and captured some stunning shots. You can check out more of Barb Bergeson Studio Gallery's work on their website or on their Facebook page. Luckily for our readers, this isn't the first calendar our firefighters have had to showcase what's under the uniform.

Thanks to Barb of Barb Bergeson Studio Gallery, we have a collection of her work with Boise Firefighters Local 149 Community Assistance Fund over the last few years to coincide with the release of their 2022 calendar which you can get here. Supplies are limited so act fast! Now that you have all the info you need, let's take a look at what you may see in the 2022 calendar!

