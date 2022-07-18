[VIDEO]: Fire Breaks Out at Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse
A fire broke out on Monday (7/18) afternoon at the Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse on W Irving St.
Fire trucks lined the street of Irving as firefighters worked to put out the fire. Idaho Youth Ranch is a popular outlet store where shoppers can do some "digging" to find some amazing bargains.
[PHOTOS]: First Responders Battle Fire at Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse
A fire broke out at the Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse on Monday afternoon.
10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires
Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.
In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.
Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.
Boise Fire Department Teases New 2023 Calendar
Our Boise Firefighters are looking steamy in the new 2023 calendar! Check out some of the photos from 2023 as well as photos from years passed!