Is The Satanic Temple of Idaho Good For The Community?

The beauty of America is the freedom it affords its citizens and thanks to that freedom, Americans can practice and celebrate nearly any belief they choose to. One of the more controversial groups in Idaho that often elicits a low-brow response on first impression is The Satanic Temple of Idaho. The Idaho temple is a branch on the tree that is The Satanic Temple which has followers around the world with temples in various cities.

Now, I’ll be the first to admit that at first glance, it's all very intimidating and even frightening. You might even call it "taboo." However, after a deeper look into their beliefs and what they do, are the people who follow the temple really that “evil” or are they simply finding another way to support the community albeit in a “taboo” way?

Before we get into how The Satanic Temple of Idaho is doing their part to help the community, we have to first take a look at its seven core beliefs to better understand its mission.

The 7 Tenets of the Satanic Temple of Idaho

The Satanic Temple of Idaho caused some controversy in the community just a few months ago when they made an appearance at the National Day of Prayer at the State Capitol. But what if their intentions and foundations are misunderstood? Is it possible that supporters of The Satanic Temple of Idaho simply chose a different avenue in how they want to better serve the community?

What’s The Satanic Temple of Idaho’s Endgame?

I think we could all agree that there’s a general consensus that the Devil or Satan is viewed as evil. Naturally, we associate “evil” with vile or horrific things so it’s understandable (at least to me) why people immediately assume The Satanic Temple of Idaho’s mission would be to spread “evil.” However, throughout their site, the group appears to be heavily involved in doing what people would perceive to be “good” for the community.

From diaper drives to teaming up with Boise Period Project to provide menstruation products for those in need, the temple seems to do a lot to give back. They even adopted two highways back in 2021 with one just outside of Coeur d’Alene and the other near the Palisades Reservoir. Supporters show up in full gear, ready to keep the highways clean. It's not, however, always sunshine and rainbows.

There’s Still Some “Creepiness” To Be Had

Sure, they do a lot of good but that’s not to say there aren’t a few things from the group on YouTube that aren’t creepy… because, at least in my opinion, there are. The main channel for The Satanic Temple features several rituals from various factions around the country.

What do you think? Does this change the way you see The Satanic Temple of Idaho? Are they good for the community? Let me know your thoughts here.

