With the internet buzzing about the straight line of lights in the skies of Idaho, many people initially thought they were witnessing a UFO (or UAP) phenomenon. While the Treasure Valley is known for its aerial phenomenon, last night's mass sighting was widely accepted to be a result of Starlink, a satellite "constellation" owned and operated by SpaceX used to provide satellite internet for earthlings.

That doesn't mean, however, that the skies of Idaho have been without unusual activity. Facebook user, Christine D. of Idaho Falls, captured stunning video of what appear to be multiple UFOs racing through the skies. Even more impressive, Christine captured the mysterious objects on two separate nights, back-to-back.

After seeing her footage in the Facebook group, Idaho Weather Watchers on Sunday evening, I reached out to Christine requesting permission to share her story. It was then that she responded and shared with me what happened on that first night.

"I wish I could have cleaned my lens and connected my phone to the Cabelas scope," Christine shared. "I was sitting on my back deck looking south over the foothills in Idaho Falls and the evening sun hit one of them catching my eye."

"I plan to get a better phone adapter tomorrow hoping to see them again."

Little did Christina know that her wish would come true as the objects appeared in the sky... the very next night. She immediately messaged me after capturing the amazing video.

"Check this out. Just took it. They are back again."

Christine managed to capture more objects during the second sighting and at one point, captured at least five objects in one frame.

"Two almost hit then they seem to be magnetic they seem to almost bounce back but they never touch," she shared in a message.

"They are going so fast."

There's a lot happening in the video so we've broken down the video's most mysterious moments frame by frame. What do you think it is?

Amazing Footage of UFOs Over Idaho Will Make You A Believer Thanks to footage shared with us by Facebook user, Christine, here are some shocking stills from the stunning footage captured of UFOs (aka UAPs) over Idaho Falls.

