You Need To See The Latest Doc on Oregon’s Most Famous Hijacker

True crime is one of the hottest genres in streaming right now and it seems every unsolved (or horrific) case is receiving a "limited series" on Netflix. Now, the streaming giant is showcasing one of the most infamous cases of all time that has yet to be solved after over 50 years... the case of D.B. Cooper.

D.B. Cooper who was actually known as "Dan Cooper", infamously brought a bomb in a briefcase onto a plane and "politely" demanded a ransom of $200,000 along with four parachutes. Eventually, Cooper got his money and made a dramatic escape by jumping out of the plane with a parachute during a stormy night and got away, never to be found again... or did he?

Like a lot of people, I enjoy a good true crime doc now and then and I was fascinated to learn that this all happened less than 7 hours away from Boise. This documentary has everything like pop culture references you may have forgotten about and they even take on the History Channel! Who would've thought, right? Also, maybe it's just me, but I suppose I didn't realize how close we were to the area Cooper made his dramatic escape. Could he be in Boise?

No, seriously. What if Cooper decided to plant his roots in Boise, Idaho? It might sound crazy but then when you see the documentary, you'll think of this article. Sure, D.B. Cooper could be the [SPOILER] that you see at the [SPOILER] but what if he took that money and set up shop in the Boise Bench? Perhaps Cooper chose to settle down in Kuna? Heck, with as many theories that are floating around in this documentary, I don't feel so crazy for thinking that Cooper could be anywhere!

The documentary does present an enormous amount of evidence that allows us to formulate theories of our own and there is certainly no shortage of suspects. So, D.B. Cooper... where are you?

