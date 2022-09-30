With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.

I have to admit, I often find myself going down the rabbit hole that is “weird find on Google Earth” on YouTube, Reddit, etc. There’s something eerie about it but also fascinating. It’s almost as if we shouldn’t be looking at what we’re looking at but because of Google – we are! That’s not to say that there are things in Idaho or surrounding states that weren’t meant to be found.

Take Idaho for example. Someone took the time to put together a message that’s only visible from above and it’s actually a message of kindness.

On the other hand, you have oddities like the one found in a California desert. Seriously, this has to be one of the most bizarre images you’ll ever see and what’s even crazier to me… is that no one is questioning it! How?! Why don’t we have an explanation for some of these mysteries captured in a photo?

You don’t have to believe in aliens or anything of that sort, but when you see the Google Earth image that was captured in Utah, you can’t help but think that anything is possible. The image over Utah still gives me the creeps and literally feels like I get goosebumps; there’s just something off-putting about it.

So, let’s get into the eerie spirit and dive down the rabbit hole of weird that is Google Earth in Idaho and surrounding states.

According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird Here are some of the weirdest things we found on Google Earth in Idaho and in our neighboring states.

