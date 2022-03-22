8 People Are Currently Missing in Idaho, Have You Seen Them?

It’s a terrifying scenario to conceive: a loved one goes missing. I can’t imagine the exact moment when someone actually realizes that their loved one is missing. I imagine it has to be one of the heaviest and most difficult realities to except. According to the Idaho Missing Report, there are currently eight missing person reports active in the state of Idaho. Their goal with the website is as straight-forward as you would expect:

“We strive to get the word out about missing people with professionalism and haste. That is our number one priority, and we promise to deliver.”

Their site links to several divisions in other countries and as they note on their website, “The Missing Report is currently ranked within the top 450,000 our of over 1 billion websites.”

Their reach is clearly vast and we can also do our part to spread the word about these eight missing individuals in hopes that they can be reunited with their families and loved ones.

