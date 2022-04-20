How Idaho Parents Can Be Prepared in Case a Child Goes Missing

Earlier this morning, 13-year-old Dash Phillips in Meridian was found after going missing around 8:05 AM yesterday morning. According to a Facebook post from Meridian Police, authorities believed he was a runaway and not in danger.

Many factors could have contributed to locating Dash and there are a lot of things parents can learn from him being found so quickly. One of the things I noticed right away was how many pictures were available of Dash which helped give the public a variety of appearances to look for. According to the official website for the Idaho State Police, this is one of the pieces of advice they give in their prevention tips. There are many more to check out on their page including the useful “No List” and “Know List” but here are some key tips to keep in mind.

Keep a complete description of your child – eye color, hair, height, etc.

Take color photos of your children every six months

Have your dentist prepare dental charts and prints for your child They also suggest taking “bite impressions” each time your child grows or loses a tooth

Have access to medical records for your child or children

Have your child fingerprinted by law enforcement

We’re happy to know that Dash is home safe with his family but there are still other kids out there waiting to be reunited with their families. Here is the latest list of missing children in Idaho from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

