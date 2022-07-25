The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation

My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.

Yes, that's right - the biggest UFO hot spot in the world for UFOs and other phenomena in the world is 7 hours away. I know we just said that twice, but as a self-described UFO fanatic, this is incredible to me.

I took a dive into the rabbit hole that is Skinwalker Ranch near Ballard, Utah, and was shocked to learn how serious investigators are taking this ranch. According to LegendsOfAmerica.com, a "secret investigation" was funded by the United States Department of Defense to study UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena) at Skinwalker Ranch back in 2007. This investigation didn't come to light until the New York Times broke the story in 2017.

There have been movies on the ranch as well as several books that document the mutilated cattle, bulletproof "red-eyed creatures", magnetic fields, radiation, crop circles, and even Bigfoot.

With all of these reports of unusual activity and well-documented evidence of the area having a ton of UFO activity, it makes sense that the government would be curious as to what's going on at Skinwalker Ranch.

It doesn't just appear to be aliens or sasquatch either. Investigators on the History Channel documentary "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" show the crew encountering paranormal activity indicating hauntings in the area. In previous episodes, one member of the team reports hearing voices in his head.

What do you think is going on at Skinwalker Ranch and does the government know more than we're being led to believe? Investigators continue to look for answers as documented by the History Channel and we can't wait to learn more.

Let's dive into some of the history and the eyewitness accounts from the ranch including a UFO sighting that could be related to the death of livestock.

