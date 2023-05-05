If you're anything like us, food is basically a love language. Living in the Treasure Valley, we're incredibly spoiled by our proximity to so many great events highlighting certain foods. One of them was just named one of the best food festivals in the entire county!

Eat This, Not That has shared their new list of "The Best Food Festival in Every State." Idaho has a lot of unique ones, so we were excited to dive in and see who they chose for Idaho. Would it be Donnelly's delicious Huckleberry Festival or maybe Boise's tzatziki-soaked Greek Good Festival which claims to be Idaho's longest-running food festival?

Get our free mobile app

While there's plenty to sink your teeth into at those events, it was neither of them! Eat This, Not That chose a long-running event 50 minutes outside Idaho's capital city. The honor was given to the Emmett Cherry Festival, which will celebrate its 88th anniversary this June.

While the festival does include carnival rides, a parade and a car show, they haven't forgotten the fruit the festival is meant to celebrate! Guests can count on a yearly cherry pie eating contest and cherry pit spit contest that are both a blast to watch! This year's festival is coming up June 14-17 and they've picked a theme “Cherry Trees and Busy Bees” for 2023.

The Gem County Chamber of Commerce does an A+ job of putting on this family-friendly event and truly deserves the recognition! As you can see below, they had some really tough competition in Idaho!

7 Scrumptious Idaho Food Festivals You Can't Miss in 2023 One of these was recently named one of the best food festivals in the entire country! Scroll through to find out which one and when to mark your calendars!

KEEP READING: 15 Incredible Boise Area Fairs and Festivals You Can’t Miss in 2023 As the weather starts to warm up, so do fun events around the Treasure Valley! Mark your calendars and don't miss out on these fun celebrations!