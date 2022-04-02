Beloved Larry Gebert Dies at 65

Beloved KTVB Metrologist Larry Gebert has died. Larry was a member of the community that was a tireless advocate for multiple charitable organizations. Larry was such a great person that shared so much for the community.

"Such a massive loss to the whole community," said Reverend Bill Roscoe of the Boise Rescue Mission. "Larry was a man who never said no to anyone who needed help. He gave and gave to all who needed help in the community."

Larry was known to highlight local charities by broadcasting from their locations every morning on Wake Up Idaho. It was not unusual to see the serious weather man interview community leaders while interesting things happened in the background.

Larry's Friends Say Goodbye

larry YouTube loading...

He died of a heart attack according to KTVB. The station said he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. When you met Larry Gebert, you instantly became part of his family. Larry had worked at KTVB for thirty years. Whenever a charity needed help, Larry Gebert was there for them. Larry and his wife would host the Great Polar Bear Plunge benefiting the Make a Wish Foundation. Every New Year's Day Larry would water ski in the cold frigid waters prior to hundreds of Idahoans running into the water.

It is impossible to document lives that were touched by Larry's charitable efforts. It was not unusual to see him sometimes running the entire live shot by himself. Larry would get out the equipment, set everything up, and interview folks without missing a beat. He had no ego and was a joy to be around. He made the world better with his presence.

KTVB summarized Larry Gebert's efforts on their website.

"Larry adored service. His fingerprints are all over this community as he was a man of great charity. He would put on his khakis and sneakers and go wherever a non-profit needed his help. Every year he would host/emcee/auctioneer dozens of fundraisers. One year he said he helped 86 different events. The other years, it was probably around 84 or 85. He helped charities in our area raise millions of dollars. He set the standard for all of us to be highly engaged in our community, not to just cover our community. He was the personification of KTVB’s commitment to community service. We will honor Larry by continuing that level of commitment."

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

Larry told us many times that it was the duty of broadcasters to provide public service. He was a regular at the Buckaroo Breakfast where you could see him interviewing the rodeo queens and flipping pancakes while letting us know if it was going to rain that day.

Wake Up Idaho YOUTUBE loading...

Larry Gebert is someone who we will all remember as someone who gave everything he had to our community. He will be missed and our prayers go out to his family and all of his friends.

Larry Gebert Remembered A look at the life and career of KTVB's Larry Gebert

KTVB's Kim Fields says goodbye to Idaho Televsion A look at the skills of KTVB's Kim Fields.