After a decade of serving up some of the Treasure Valley’s best authentic Mexican food, a beloved local restaurant and farmer’s market vendor announced that they’ll be hanging up their aprons at the end of the year.

On Monday, October 27, Tamales Nelly posted a heartfelt message to customers sharing bittersweet news that 2025 will be their final year in business. The family business is a longtime staple at the Boise Farmer’s Market and opened a brick-and-mortar location at the CHOW Public Market at the Boise Spectrum in 2019.

Between farmers markets and CHOW, their tamales have found a place at countless Treasure Valley holiday tables and celebrations. It’s a tradition they want to be part of at least one more time before closing. They’ll continue taking tamale orders for the 2025 holiday season but plan to close for good sometime after the orders are filled.

In the post, the owners explained that one family member has developed a medical condition that makes it difficult to continue the long, hands-on work required to keep the business going the way that customers have become accustomed to. Rather than sacrifice the quality of their product, the family has made the decision to close and focus on health and family first.

In the Tamales Nelly feature on the Boise Farmer’s Market webpage, Melissa Martinez said that the family run business hasn’t just been about making a living. It also was an avenue for the family to spend time together as they made/sold tamales, tacos, quesadillas and other authentic Mexican dishes together. She remembers making tamales as a family being a tradition all the way back to when she was six years old.

The post wraps up by saying:

Again, thank you for allowing us to be a part of such a welcoming and loving community.

2025’s winding down quickly, so if Tamales Nelly was a family favorite of yours, don’t procrastinate getting those final orders in. There’s still some time to stock-up on your favorites!