With Bed Bath and Beyond Closed, Here Is What The Idaho Locations Are Becoming

Somewhere in the depths of your junk drawer is a pile of Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that went to waste. Several Idaho locations closed well before the chain filed for bankruptcy in April 2023. The rest shut their doors shortly after.

Against all odds, the Bed Bath & Beyond brand is back from the dead. After the chain filed for bankruptcy, Overstock.com bid won an auction for Bed Bath and Beyond’s intellectual property and digital assets. That’s why when you visit their old domain, you’ll find a cleaned-up version of the Bed Bath & Beyond website selling decor, bedding, kitchen supplies and other goods similar to what the physical locations sold before they closed.

Unfortunately, if you have that hypothetical pile of Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that you didn’t use after your wedding, graduation or housewarming party, they’re useless. Overstock does NOT accept gift cards from the previous ownership. According to the brand’s website, those gift card balances expired when the brick-and-mortar locations closed.

At one point, Idaho was home to more than half a dozen Bed Bath & Beyond locations. Nationwide, the large vacant spaces were attractive to competitors like HomeGoods, gyms or grocery stores. What about in Idaho? Here’s a look at the former locations and what they’ve become.

Nampa’s location at 16390 N Marketplace Boulevard closed long before the bankruptcy filing. After it closed in 2021, it took its turn as a Spirit Halloween store but eventually became an Ashley Store.

Pocatello’s location ALSO closed before the bankruptcy filing. The location closed in early 2022 and eventually became a Grocery Outlet.

The impending closure of the Twin Falls location went public in December 2022, right before the rumors that the chain was going to file for bankruptcy became a nationwide headline. It didn’t stay empty long. Natural Grocers opened their new location on Fillmore in October 2023.

As we previously reported, the Boise location on Federal Way is slated to become an indoor pickleball facility called “S2 Pickleball.” In addition to the indoor courts, the facility will also include a cafe area with smoothies, acai bowls, clean coffee and supplements, recovery facilities like massage, compression, ice baths and saunas and an indoor golf simulator.

A few months later, we stumbled upon plans for the Meridian location on Eagle Road. Scandinavian Designs, an upscale furniture retailer with a location in Boise, filed permits to remodel the store to their specifications in early October.

That leaves three more vacant Bed Bath and Beyond locations in Idaho. We couldn’t find any active tenant improvement permits for the locations in Coeur d’Alene (440 W Wilbur,) Moscow (1966 Pullman,) or Idaho Falls (3011 S 25th E.) Both the Moscow and Idaho Falls locations do what vacant buildings do in the fall…they were Spirit Halloween during Spooky Season.

