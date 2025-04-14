If you’re an Idahoan with a sense of adventure, you already knew the cold hard truth about the Boise Airport. Earlier this year, a sports betting website took a deep dive into the most expensive states to fly from.

Idaho ranked #6 on that list. When Vegas Insider narrowed the data further to determine the most expensive individual airports to fly from, the Boise Airport ranked #11 with an average ticket price of $419.02. In an economy that’s already feeling shaky and unpredictable, those sort of prices are enough to ground your sense of adventure.

However, if you’re willing to roll the dice on a discount carrier like Spirit, Allegiant, Sun Country, Avelo or Frontier (coming May 15, 2025, you) can find some more affordable fares to places like Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Denver. Unfortunately, the “most reliable” of these discount airlines is leaving the Boise Airport for good at the end of the month.

Avelo Started 2025 As America’s “Most Reliable Airline”

Wheels Up: Avelo Airlines Takes Flight Joe Scarnici, Getty Images loading...

While we couldn’t find the data for Avelo’s on-time/arrivals departures from the Boise Airport when we were putting together the list of the most reliable airlines in Idaho, the airline says that Department of Transportation data showed that they were the most on-time airline in the nation. According to the list they shared on their website, 83.9% of their flights arrived on-time, placing them ahead of Delta (81.9%) and United (78.7%.)

Avelo is Leaving the Boise Airport for Good

Wheels Up: Avelo Airlines Takes Flight Joe Scarnici, Getty Images loading...

According to SFGATE, the discount airline is cutting routes between the Bay Area and several airports in Western States. Kalispell, Montana, Ontario, California, Salt Lake City…and you guessed it, Boise.

If you look at Avelo’s website, there are NO more direct flights between Boise and Sonoma, CA available after April 27.

So why the decision to leave Boise and these other markets? SFGATE says that the decision was made after the airline agreed to enter a contract with the federal government to fly deportation flights for ICE. That contract is scheduled to begin on May 12 with the deportation flights operating out of Mesa Gateway Airport.