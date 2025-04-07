Which Airlines Actually Leave Boise On Time? Here’s What the Data Shows

Nearly 100 days into 2025, you may be experiencing some subtle signs that it’s time to request some paid time off and get out of Idaho for a little while. The question is which airline is most likely to get you to that destination on time?

Major Signs That Idahoans Are Overdue for a Vacation

Record Travel Expected Over Fourth Of July Week

Feeling burnt out and daydreaming about trips are obvious signs that it’s time to book your next adventure, but Talker Research recently revealed a list of 10 signs that now’s the right time to get out of the office for a little while. While those two factors topped the list, you may be experiencing some other behaviors on the list that you’re not directly correlating to needing that down time.

We’re talking behaviors like:

Getting irritated with others

Feeling fatigued no matter how much you sleep

Having low energy even on weekends

Feeling brain fog

Sound familiar? Then you’re probably already jumping on a Kayak, Expedia or another travel website to start picking the perfect destination.

Layovers Are Hard to Avoid While Flying Out of the Boise Airport

Major IT Outage Grounds Flights And Impacts Businesses Globally

Over the last few years, the Boise Airport has successfully recruited airlines to add more non-stop destinations. While seasonal service for 2025 has ended, Alaska Airlines added an exciting destination for Disney fans of all ages. From January 8-March 25, they were offering a direct flight between Boise and Orlando.

For three months, that was the longest direct flight from the Boise airport and also one that took you the closest to the East Coast. For the rest of the year, the furthest east you’ll get on a direct flight is Atlanta via Delta Airlines.

But for Idahoans who want to visit destinations like Washington DC, New York City, Boston or Charlotte, layovers are inevitable. This author happens to be a weirdo that loves people watching at airports, so we love a layover. However, most travelers would prefer to avoid them.

One survey showed that Americans say the ideal layover is no longer than 73 minutes. That gives you just enough time to deplane, hit the bathroom, find the gate for your connecting flight and board.

With such a short window between flights, getting out of the Boise airport on-time is crucial! Missing your connecting flight due to delays could derail the entire trip. So which airlines are most likely to help you start your trip smoothly?

According to statistics from the United States Department of Transportation, this is how the major airlines servicing BOI performed in 2024.*

*Data for Avelo was not available.

