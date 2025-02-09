Boise State Star Ashton Jeanty Surprises America in Awesome Super Bowl Commercial

While we’re willing to bet that a great deal of Bronco Nation sat down to watch Boise State legend Kellen Moore lead the Philadelphia Eagles offense in Super Bowl 59, the team’s fan base got a big surprise during the pre-game show!

The NFL Draft is still 74 days away but #2 is already making a splash alongside NFL legends Rob Gronkowski and Howie Long in a new Pizza Hut commercial.

The commercial for Pizza Hut’s “Ultimate Hut Bundle” aired on FOX during the pregame show. As two fans debate the perfect way to build the bundle, they’re interrupted by Gronk who “always delivers in the big game” first.

Then Ashton Jeanty who “leads in rush deliveries” crashes through the window and proclaims “Two Pizzas? That’s my style.” The commercial ends with Howie Long, who “tackles every order,” entering the living room with an order of boneless wings.

We’re sitting down to write this at halftime, so chances are if the Eagles can maintain their lead, Kellen Moore getting a Super Bowl ring and the highly rumored announcement of him as the New Orleans Saints’ new head coach will probably be the biggest story in Bronco Nation on Monday morning, but for now? It’s Ashton Jeanty’s time to shine!

Jeanty will be a first round draft pick and could go as high as #9 according to some mock drafts. No surprise, he is expected to be the first running back chosen when the NFL draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

