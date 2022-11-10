Nothing beats the mouthwatering smells of Thanksgiving dinner pouring out of your kitchen. But there are a lot of things that beat prepping that meal or cleaning up after it!

Last year, a simple question in the Boise Food Finds group on Facebook spiraled out of control quickly. Someone posted "Best place for Thanksgiving dinner?" in the group that primarily discusses restaurant experiences in the Treasure Valley. A few people couldn't help but reply with something along the lines of "home with family."

As wonderful as traditional Thanksgiving dinners are, they aren't a one size fits all situation. Some folks may not have family in the area to spend the holiday with. Others may live in a small home with little space to prepare a feast.

Parents of grown children may have been informed that their kids won't be joining them on Thanksgiving because they're doing dinner at their in-laws this year. There are also people who just don't like cooking, don't want a week's worth of leftovers monopolizing their fridge or have any energy left to clean up after company.

And that's where these restaurants come in to assist! Whatever situation you're in that has you thinking about going to a dine-in restaurant on Thanksgiving Day, they'll welcome you with open arms and fill your bellies with their take on a traditional Thanksgiving meal!

Tables at many of these restaurants fill up fast, so if something sounds tasty, don't wait to book that reservation!

9 Boise Area Restaurants Serving Tasty Dine In Thanksgiving Dinners in 2022 Don't want to do the cooking and cleaning? Here are some places that are not only open, but serving Thanksgiving dinner!

