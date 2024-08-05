7 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With the Best Odds of a HUGE Prize Right Now

They say that money can’t buy happiness, but instantly finding enough money to buy a new home, pay off your car or send your child to college can certainly make things easier!

Each time you check out at the grocery store, you’re present with the option to get “cash back” when you pay with your credit card. That split second decision to request a little cash could change your life forever if you immediately turn around and use it to buy an Idaho Lottery scratch ticket! Right now, there are 18 games that have top prizes of anywhere from $50,000 to $1,000,000 at retailers around the state!

READ MORE: Iconic Boise Event is Now a $25,000 Idaho Lottery Scratch Ticket

Believe it or not, finding these top prizes is much easier than you think! We understand if your eyes are drawn to the most colorful, most fun looking games but you should do a little research before you pick your tickets. Instead of going for the most visually appealing games, you should be looking for the ones that are nearly sold out. It’s basic math! With fewer tickets in circulation, your odds of finding those remaining top prizes.

That information is something that the Idaho Lottery makes readily available to the players through their website and app. Even better? According to our friend David at the Idaho Lottery, they do remove scratch games from retailers once the last top prize has been claimed at the office in Boise. That means if the website says you still have a chance at one of these life changing prizes, you really do have the opportunity to find it!

Of course, we know that your life is busy, so we did some leg work for you. Right now, these tickets have the best chance at finding a prize of $50,000 or more. In order to make the list, more than 50% of the tickets for the game had to have been sold.

Important Note: This list is up to date as of August 4. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

