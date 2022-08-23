4 of the Boise Area’s Best Fall and Haunted Attractions Announce Opening Dates

Have you walked through Albertsons lately? The calendar says mid-August, but the fairly large selection of pumpkin spice products available now suggests that spooky season is creeping up on us!

The "Halloween Creep" is real. Spirit Halloween already has a countdown to Halloween on its website and has shared its plans to open five pop-up locations in the Treasure Valley this year.

In fact, two of those locations have already opened for the season! With Home Goods taking over the location they typically used in Nampa and Rack Attack moving into the location they used to use near Boise Towne Square Mall, they've had to shuffle locations a bit this year. Here's where you can find them in 2022:

Every Spirit Halloween Stores Coming to the Boise Area in 2022 It's time to get spooky!

Pumpkin Spice and Halloween stores are early signs that fall is creeping into the Treasure Valley, but it doesn't truly feel like "spooky season" until you can get lost in a corn maze or get chased by a creepy, chainsaw-wielding clown. The opening dates for your favorite scary and not-so-scary fall attractions are right around the corner! So bust out that ugly Halloween sweater (don't judge, we actually own one) and get ready to fall into...well, fall! Scroll down to see the dates for this year.

We're starting to build our early list of trunk-or-treat events too, so if your school, church or organization has one on the calendar click HERE to send us the whens and wheres. When we publish our guide for the year, we'll be happy to include you!

It's Time to Get Spooky At These 4 Boise Area Fall Attractions Corn maze? Check. Haunted house? Check. Bonfires? Check. Here's when your favorite fall attractions open in 2022!