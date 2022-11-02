Pictures of the nearly 4-million-dollar dream home in Meridian that has an extremely cozy wine & whiskey lounge and a lot more.

The property is a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home with 5,814 square feet of space on a 10-acre lot, and it’s currently listed at $3,995,000.

The home’s listing says...

“10-acre dream property featuring a Gorgeous Executive home & renovated flex space! Incredible lot placement & 360-degree views of the Valley! Custom-built, ranch-style home with a modern refresh. This 5 bed, 5 bath residence is updated with new paint & flooring throughout. Features include floor to 18-foot ceiling windows, a rock surround, & wood-burning fireplace. Wine & dine guests in the wine & whiskey lounge-with full-size wine fridge & bar top.”

My favorite part of the home is this awesome wine and whiskey lounge created specifically for winding down and having great conversations.

The listing continues...

“Master suite has gorgeous views, fireplace & deck access-that sits privately and boasts jacuzzi. Downstairs is 3k square foot walkout basement with a recreation space, kitchen, family room, home office & gym. Outdoor living space showcases an outdoor kitchen and bathroom. The solar-heated, saltwater pool features water slide, jumping rock, & diving board! Activities include basketball half court, sandpit, grass volleyball court, firepit and swimming. Flex space/second shop to bring your recreational toys to ride the back 5 acres!”

