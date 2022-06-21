Rob Kenny proves not all YouTube channels are created equal. His channel, for instance, happens to be in a league of its own.



via GIPHY

In an era when the world is inundated with selfish morons behind the mic or in front of filtered camera lenses, Rob Kenny is demonstrating what it means to "pay it forward," one dad-truth at a time.

Abandoned by his own father at 14, Rob Kenny grew up to be the dad he wished he had had for his own kids, and for more than 18 million kids around the world.



via GIPHY

"Dad, How Do I?" was launched in 2020 at a time when the world needed copious amounts of solid "dadvice." His mission was simple: provide practical content, advice, how-to's, and stories every kid needs from Dad.

19,986,253 views and 4.03 million subscribers later, we're fairly certain Kenny's fulfilled his mission and then some.

And at a time when so much of America's youth can't swing a hammer or change a tire to "spare" their lives, he's the kind of dad Boise needs to help us navigate what our dearly departed Prince referred to as "this thing we call life."



via GIPHY

20 "DAD, HOW DO I?" TUTORIALS BY ROB KENNY TO HELP US ADULT IN IDAHO

1 || How to Fish: Basic Gear

As the world's top producer of trout, we love this tutorial for our aspiring fishin' folk.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



2 || How to Fix a Flat Tire on a Bike

Bike culture is king in Boise.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



3 || How to Patch a Hole in Drywall

This is an especially practical tutorial for Boise's MANY renters looking to get back as much of their apartment deposits as possible.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



4 || How to Check Your Car's Fluids

Idaho is a bastion of one-tank road trips. Keep this one handy for your next tour of the Gem State on wheels.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



5 || Tool Tuesday: Air Compressor

We might say understanding how to use a compressor is a "pressing" issue, but we're above such silliness.

Just kidding. We're forever 12 and proud of it.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



6 || How to Shave Your Legs

This one has our hearts swooning for the daughters of "Dad, How Do I?"

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



7 || How to Plant Grass Seed

If you've ever gotten your "grass" kicked by poor soil conditions or planting seed at the wrong time, this one's for you.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



8 || Tool Tuesday: Lawn Mower

He just taught us how to plant it, now check out these tips for how to maintain and mow it!

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



9 || How to Keep Gasoline Fresh with Sta-Bil

If you're prepping to stock up on gasoline when the prices come down, you need to know how to preserve it, partner.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



10 || Dad-Chat: Rob & Kevin Hart

Think we can't justify promoting this vlog as Boise-specific? Watch us. Between the tension of national politics, devastating crime permeating national headlines, and tanks of gas that cost as much as a household's most expensive utility, on behalf of Boise, we've decided levity and laughter are much needed commodities these days.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



11 || How to Make [Homemade] Biscuits

Because biscuits and butter make Boise living even better, we should all know how to make 'em from scratch.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



12 || Tool Tuesday: Circuit Breaker Detective

Is it a flashy skill? Absolutely not. But it's a totally useful skill any valley dweller could fair to have.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



13 || Tool Tuesday: Cordless Drill

We can't drill this into your mind enough: mastering the majesty of cordless drills shall set your soul free.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



14 || How Do I Build a Bench?

If you build it, they will sit on it...so long as it's built well. This just feels like a project an Idahoan novice craftsmen would take up.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



15 || How to Roast Pumpkin Seeds with "Bob Ross"

America's dad dressed up as Bob Ross to teach us how to roast pumpkin seeds, and we're 100% here for this journey. But really, fall produce and festivals are huge in the Treasure Valley. Having a culinary skill like this just feels right!

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



16 || Dad-Chat: Integrity

With the influx of newcomers flooding our Gem State, maintaining our sense of integrity and grace is exceedingly important. Let's keep it classy, ya'll.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



17 || How to Use a Stud Finder

Once again, Dad showed up with a universally applicable skill. If you've ever experienced the soul-eroding sensation of watching a nail buckle under a heavy piece of art, a mirror, or another form of wall décor, this one's for you.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



18 || How to Swap Out a Car Battery

These Summa cum laude GPA gas prices make the acquisition of any auto mechanical skill an enormous bonus.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



19 || Tool Tuesday: Ratchet Straps

We can't count the number of times we've seen ya'll drivin' around the Treasure Valley with cargo floppin' around all ratchet-like in the bed of your 1999 Ford Ranger. Please, for everyone's safety and for the love of the Lord, watch this tutorial.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



20 || Dad-Chat: Mental Health

Like Vanessa Williams, we went and saved the best for last. Tending your mental health is the foundation of a balanced and fulfilling life. And we adore Dad for speaking so openly and honestly about it. Boise local, if you're reading this and struggling to manage your psychological well-being, please visit Pathways of Idaho Community Crisis Center for help that's free of cost.

BONUS || Dad Joke Compilations

If you've made it this far into the article, thanks! For more helpful helps from America's dad, Rob Kenny, check out his YouTube channel, "Dad, How Do I?"

And in the meantime, laugh off some stress and steam with Kenny's dad-jokes! Because there's nothing like a dose of Dad-humor to chase the blues away.

Video credits || Rob Kenny, YouTube



Get our free mobile app

10 Things That Locals Say Can Make Boise Great Again We asked locals to share what they would love to see changed about Boise. What would you add to this list?

Secret Revealed! The Retro Weekend Getaway Idaho Locals Don't Want To Share

Are You Mispronouncing The Unique Names of These Idaho Places?