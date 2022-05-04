According to the sage contributors of Urban Dictionary, a Missed Connection is a "section of Craigslist where people can post about strangers they saw on the subway, at work, in elevators, [and] at rock shows." Such depth.



via GIPHY

Part of me finds it difficult to digest that Missed Connections is still a thing in 2022. But second thoughts call to mind to the popularity of online dating apps and events that seem to shed the message board of its obscurity.



via GIPHY

We're cheering for some.



via GIPHY

And requesting police protection for others.



via GIPHY

Idaho's Treasure Valley is growing leaps and bounds by the year. People are moving here from around the country to connect with the outdoors, the lower taxes, and...unwed pregnant women at Walmart.



via GIPHY

Okay, very few—but they're out there, friend.

Don't believe me? The Missed Connections on Boise's Craigslist are standing by to amplify your curiosity for what's happening at grocery stores, playgrounds, church socials, and science fairs around the Treasure Valley.

And let's be honest with ourselves. Most of us if not all of us have wondered at least once or twice if someone Missed-Connectioned us. What I won't ask you to own is how salty it feels to find out that no one ever has.

All the same, have fun living vicariously through these fabulously awkward 14 Boise Missed Connections!

Get our free mobile app

14 of Boise's Best Missed Connections On Craigslist

Why Are Idahoans SO Weird? 8 Moments That Will Make You Cringe I'm actively embarrassed FOR these people as these are happening.

Are these bikinis too sexy for Boise?

Hilarious Dispensary Reviews That Have Idaho Giggling on 4/20 Here are the best 1-star reviews we found of weed dispensaries just outside of Idaho. Any marijuana enthusiast would argue that people living in legalized states are taking their privilege for granted.