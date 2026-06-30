What defines being a “Native” Idahoan vs a "True" Idahoan? According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary:

“NATIVE”- noun

1: one born or reared in a particular place

2: an original or Indigenous inhabitant, something indigenous to a particular

locality

3: a local resident

especially: a person who has always lived in a place as distinguished from

a visitor or a temporary resident

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Well, I wasn’t born in Idaho. In fact, if you’ve listened to me for very long, you’ve probably heard me talk about moving here 24 years ago. So technically, I’ll never be a native Idahoan. And you know what? I’m okay with that. Being a native Idahoan simply means you were born here. But being a true Idahoan? I think that’s something completely different. To me, it’s about embracing the people, the places, the traditions, and the way of life that make this state so special.

Somewhere along the way, Idaho stopped being the place where I lived… and became home.

So What Makes Someone a True Idahoan?

Here’s my list.

What Makes You An Idahoan Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

It’s More Than Where You Were Born

I’ve lived here for 24 years. I’ve built a career here, made lifelong friends here and watched my family grow up here. This is HOME!

Idaho welcomed me long before I ever considered myself one of its own. So while I’ll never be a native Idahoan… I hope I’ve earned the right to call myself a true Idahoan.

Now it’s your turn. What did I miss? What do YOU think makes someone a true Idahoan?