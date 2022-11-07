Broke for the Holidays

When you can afford them, the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year. But when you're broke as a joke? Not so much, friend. Listen, we've been there. Actually, some of us on staff are there right now, wondering why we didn't #MarryRich.

Before we begin to factor in holiday expenses like gifts, travel, booze, Uber rides because of booze, and special events, let's acknowledge the elephant in the room: winter utilities. That's right, the moment the thermostat dips below 50 degrees in a four-seasoned town like Boise, utilities start creepin' like a wedgie.

Whether you live in Ada County or Canyon County, come November, you know natural gas and heating bills are typically the first to skyrocket, followed by electricity. Why electricity? Some of us—okay, a lot of us—would rather surf the sofa in the warmth and comfort of our homes than YOLO-it down the frigid and treacherous slopes of Sun Valley. Judge us all you want, but we know self-acceptance is priceless.

You Better Work Bish

If the holiday season has you strapped for cash or looking for an extra source of income, we have more than a few ideas for you. We rooted around Boise Indeed to find 12 great seasonal jobs that pay well and won't bore you to death!

As for the list, there's a little something for everyone: tech jobs for gamers, retail positions for fashionistas looking for killer discounts, and several customer service jobs that have you working with cooler-than-average customers in a variety of fields.

12 Great Seasonal Jobs to Get You Through the Holiday Season

