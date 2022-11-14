If you're anything like us, you routinely fail to use all of your paid time off. T

Trust us, we more than understand what it's like to feel so overwhelmed by deadlines, projects and goals that you can't visualize how using all of your vacation days is actually possible.

Sometimes, working ahead to enjoy a week off is so exhausting that it doesn't even seem like it's worth it. Even when you do take the time off, you still feel this overwhelming pressure to be reachable by phone or e-mail "in case anyone needs something."

If a week-long vacation will stress you out more than relax you, maybe a long weekend is more your speed. Why not jump in the car, make that short drive up to McCall and spend a few days playing in the snow before you have to come back to the real world and be a responsible adult?

If you're looking for a picture-perfect cabin to stay in during the winter months, here are some options that won't break the bank.

Editor's Note: Prices fluctuate depending on what dates you book your cabin. We were offered these rates by saying we wanted to go to McCall for "a weekend" sometime in December.

