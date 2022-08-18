Zoo Boise’s Adults-Only Party of the Year is Next Week!

There's a common perception that "back-to-school" means parents finally get a "break" from the kids. But, ask any parent if that's the case and they'll simply laugh. From getting the kids back onto a set schedule, all of the school shopping for the year, helping with homework, and so much more; parents have a lot to keep up with this time of year.

Next week, Zoo Boise is giving parents (and adults) a nice little break from starting the school year. Zoo Boise Zoobilee 2022 is happening next Friday, August 26th at 5:30 PM, and only those 21 and up can attend. They'll be celebrating red pandas as they raise money for wildlife so they invite attendees to wear their finest red cocktail attire.

Zoobilee is also kicking off its Online Auction from today until the 24th to raise money for programs like ZooTeens and other areas supporting wildlife conservation. The auction features a wide variety of items that include:

A signed Russell Wilson Hat

Paw print keepsakes

2 Family Day PAsses to Aquarium of Boise

Golf for 4 at Crane Creek Country Club

Private Rental at the Idaho Pinball Museum

General admission tickets are $150 and include two drink tickets with "seating in the general admission section." If you're looking to go big and want to bring a group, VIP tables are $2,250 for 10 people and will put you at one of the new pavilions for the live auction. You'll also get two drink tickets for everyone in your party, two bottles of wine for the table, table-side drink service, and tickets for each of your guests to attend a "special family night at the zoo on September 19."

You can get more information on ticket packages and more on Zoobilee by calling 208-608-7760 or visiting their site here.

8 "Adults Only" Flavors Created By One of the Best Ice Cream Parlors in America Boise's "The STIL" recently made 24/7 Tempo's list of the best ice cream places in America. They were just one of 35 locations chosen for the honor!

No One Celebrates Back-to-School Season Better Than Idaho Parents! Feeling judged for counting down the days you get to send your kid backpackin' with a cold lunch in tow? Shake it off and chill with us, your non-judgmental Idahomies.

We love our kids more than quiet coffee mornings with fresh donuts, but gosh darn it are we holdin' out for the start of the school year like our life depends on it.